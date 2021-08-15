Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 52,584 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,057,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,584 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $231,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Globant by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Globant by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 44,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Globant by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,604,000 after buying an additional 93,715 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.09.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $271.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.11 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $277.99.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.