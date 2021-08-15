Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 788,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,433 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $102,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after buying an additional 1,435,490 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,156,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,358,000 after buying an additional 104,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,445,000 after buying an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

