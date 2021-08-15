Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. 26,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

