Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.12. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 9,074 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 6.79%.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.
