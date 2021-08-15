Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,203 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fluent were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluent by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 437,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fluent by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 335,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 320,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Fluent stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $177.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.76.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLNT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

