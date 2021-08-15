For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,007,400 shares, an increase of 2,264.8% from the July 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,094,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FTEG opened at 0.00 on Friday. For The Earth has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

For the Earth Corporation manufactures and sells consumable household products in the United States and internationally. The company provides a range of laundry detergents, household cleansers, fabric softeners, dryer sheets, dishwashing detergents, and other cleaning products under its own and private label in retail chains.

