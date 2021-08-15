Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives $31.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

FTAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 178,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,616. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

