Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

FWRD opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.75. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Forward Air by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

