Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines Sells 3,000 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $246,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John J. Haines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00.

Shares of FELE opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.83.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

