Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.44.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 2,252.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 6,875.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

