Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,660 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 22.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,577 shares of company stock worth $18,614,362. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

