Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 612 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE TFC opened at $57.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.