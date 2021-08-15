Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $342.25 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.45. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

