Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes $499,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,283 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 594,031 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In related news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $116.29 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

