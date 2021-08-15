Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.
FNKO stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $916.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,382,354 shares of company stock worth $31,258,053. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
