Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

FNKO stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $916.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.39.

In other news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,382,354 shares of company stock worth $31,258,053. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

