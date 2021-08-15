FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading 495.5% Higher Over Last Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 395.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $158,592.51 and $14.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 495.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.96 or 0.00324147 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.92 or 0.00998650 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

