FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

