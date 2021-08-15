FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.80 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

RNW opened at C$20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.09. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$15.50 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.35%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

