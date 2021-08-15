FY2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRT. Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

FRT opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.9% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

