FY2021 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the construction company will earn $10.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

THO stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

