Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Gannett worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gannett by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Gannett by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Gannett by 17.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Gannett by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Gannett by 34.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:GCI opened at $5.79 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $825.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

