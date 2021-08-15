Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $609,162.60 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $304.87 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $305.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

