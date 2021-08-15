Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

