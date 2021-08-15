GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €48.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.04 ($42.40).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €38.45 ($45.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €35.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €38.62 ($45.44).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.