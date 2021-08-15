Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Achieves $247.74 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $247.74 million and $12.49 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 247,693,315 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

