Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

