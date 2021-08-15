Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.07 ($117.73).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GXI opened at €88.25 ($103.82) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.81.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.