Ghost Price Tops $0.68 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ghost has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $970,360.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00869121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,112,402 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

