Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,304,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

GILD stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

