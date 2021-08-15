Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $462.13 million, a PE ratio of 170.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,510 shares of company stock valued at $123,391. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.