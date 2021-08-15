Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EBIZ stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. 50,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,672. Global X E-commerce ETF has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

