Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after acquiring an additional 307,750 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 604,595 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 181,446 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%.

