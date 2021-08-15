Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Glori Energy stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Glori Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc engages in oil and gas exploration activities. It is a technology focused energy company that deploys its proprietary biotechnology to facilitate the secondary production of oil. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, AERO Services and Corporate. Glori Energy was founded on April 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

