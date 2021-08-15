GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $291.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.00.

GNNDY stock opened at $246.23 on Thursday. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $207.85 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.52.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

