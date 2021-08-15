Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $117,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 54.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a current ratio of 22.55. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.23.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 60.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

