Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 6,549 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Trecora Resources worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter valued at $119,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.26. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 54,737 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $448,843.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

