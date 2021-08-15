Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 235.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 295.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,785,000 after buying an additional 2,812,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after purchasing an additional 786,782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at $7,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after purchasing an additional 213,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $46.26 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.17.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

