Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SMMF opened at $23.50 on Friday. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $305.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 28.97%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.