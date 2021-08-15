Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,131 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of BCH stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

