Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 89.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 503,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of LG Display by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 142,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPL. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CLSA cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.