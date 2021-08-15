Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 317.19 ($4.14). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 316.80 ($4.14), with a volume of 612,736 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 297.43. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.12.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £299.52 ($391.32).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

