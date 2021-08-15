Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.030-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.10 million-$911.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.20 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,352. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

