Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) COO Acquires $103,520.00 in Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) COO Steven Plust bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $103,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,118.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $734.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

