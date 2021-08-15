Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $98.69

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.69, but opened at $93.25. Gravity shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 1,335 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $646.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.53.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter worth $10,996,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gravity by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Gravity by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

