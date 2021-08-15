Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $264.21 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $273.04. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.