Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,736,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 211,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

