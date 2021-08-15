Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

