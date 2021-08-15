Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 925 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

JSML opened at $68.08 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

