Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Up 800.8% in July

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 800.8% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GRCU remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66,561,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,668,930. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.