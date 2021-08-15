Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.03. Approximately 14,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 265,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. Research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,095,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,812,959. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 10.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

